BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals in connection with a stabbing near South Station on Saturday.

At 6:20 p.m., the two men were seen on surveillance video inside South Station wearing dark jackets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MBTA Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

ID Sought re: Assault to Murder investigation 4/6/2024 6:20PM #MBTA South Station. Victim sustained life threatening stab wounds. Recognize these persons of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info you may have. You can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/0iBlWRcmTz — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 9, 2024

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)