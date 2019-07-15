Police seeking woman whose belongings were found on trail

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Police are searching for a Connecticut woman whose belongings were found scattered on a hiking trail.

Vernon police on Sunday said they are “concerned” about 50-year-old Doreen Starkweather. They believe she is homeless.

State police issued a Silver Alert of Starkweather on Friday.

They describe her as a white woman who is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Vernon or state police.

It is unclear exactly where police found her belongings.

