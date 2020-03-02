Police seize 25-year-old alligator that was found living in basement of home

(WHDH) — A 25-year-old alligator is retiring to an animal sanctuary after police found it penned in the basement of a home in Ohio last week.

Officers responding to a report of an American alligator that was being illegally housed at a home in Groveport learned the homeowners did not possess a valid exotic animal permit as required by law, according to the Madison Township Police Department.

The homeowners voluntarily surrendered the animal, police said.

“Our 25-year-old scaly friend is retiring to an animal sanctuary in sunny Myrtle Beach, SC,” the department said in a Facebook post. “See ya later, alligator!”

Photos from the scene showed state wildlife officials carefully wrangling the reptile.

