MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have seized 70 pounds (1,120 ounces) of marijuana with an estimated value of $300,000 during a drug bust.

Authorities say a narcotics task force learned about a large-scale marijuana operation in January and traced it to a Manchester apartment.

Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment, which led to the drug discovery along with cash and other items showing “drug activity.”

Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman on related drug charges. Police say the two would regularly travel to California, purchase marijuana and ship it back to Connecticut for distribution.

