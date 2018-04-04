CHICOPEE, MA (WHDH) - Police seized about 400 bags of suspected heroin and nine freezer bags of suspected marijuana from a vehicle involved in a road rage incident last week.

On Monday, the Chicopee Police Department and Massachusetts State Police executed a search warrant on the car.

Officials said they located approximately 400 bags of what’s believed to be heroin, nine individual freezer bags of what’s believed to be marijuana, a spent shell casing, 3 cell phones and $7,460 in cash.

As a result of the seizure, police charged 28-year-old Dwaynne Howlette with two counts of possession with intent to distribute. He also faces a slew of other charges related to the March 30 road rage incident.

