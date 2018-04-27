Police seize hundreds of marijuana plants from Leicester home; man facing charges

LEICESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A man is facing several charges after police said they seized hundreds of marijuana plants from his home in Leicester.

Police believe the man, 48-year-old Robert Gebhardt, was running an unlicensed marijuana distribution center out of his home on Dale Court. Leicester Police Chief James Hurley said Gebhardt was selling the marijuana on Facebook and Craigslist.

Police said the posts offered tips and assistance for people wanting to grow their own marijuana and asked for a “few hundred dollars” in donations.

When police went to arrest Gebhardt, they said they found several handguns in his home. They turned out to be pellet guns but Hurley said his officers had no way of knowing that at the time.

More than 200 marijuana plants were also taken from the home. While growing marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, Hurley said this “clearly goes beyond the scope of it.”

