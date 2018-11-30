BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man is facing several charges after Boston police say they found hundreds of prescription narcotics, a loaded firearm and more on Thursday.

Members of the Drug Control Unit, as well as officers, executing a search warrant in the area of 2875 Washington St. in Roxbury just before 11:30 a.m. found a Taurus PT111 PRO firearm loaded with 11 rounds of live ammunition, high capacity feeding devices, ammunition, electric stun gun, prescription narcotics and cash, police said.

The alleged seizure led to the arrest of 69-year-old Larinso Myers who faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of high capacity feeding device and multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

