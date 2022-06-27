Eighteen people are facing charges after state police seized more than 1,000 fireworks brought into Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Troopers issued summonses to seven people for illegal possession of fireworks on Friday, along with summons to six people on Saturday and five on Sunday, police said. The fireworks had all been purchased out of state, according to police.

Officials said the seized fireworks included sparklers, Roman candles, fountains, rockets and aerial shells.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)