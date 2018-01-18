(WHDH) — Police in Spain seized more than 1642 pounds of cocaine that were hidden in pineapples from South America.

The Spanish National Police made the announcement in a tweet Wednesday.

Nine people were arrested in this joint operation with Portuguese police to seize the pineapples, along with almost $500,000 in cash.

Officials said the smugglers concealed the drugs in wax containers inside hollowed out pineapples.

The investigation took 10 months to break up an international smuggling ring led by Colombians.

