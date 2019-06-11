Police seize pickup in Duxbury hit-and-run that left woman critically injured

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have recovered a Dodge Ram pickup truck they believe was involved in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Duxbury that left a woman critically injured.

Duxbury and state police seized a pickup at a residence in Duxbury late Monday afternoon that they believe hit Andrea Gordon, 46, of Duxbury, while she was walking on the shoulder of Washington Street on Sunday, according to Duxbury police.

Gordon was taken to South Shore Hospital, where police say she remains in “very critical condition.”

The pickup was seized and searched after officers received a search warrant.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

