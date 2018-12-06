Police seize thousands of bags of heroin, 100 grams of cocaine, marijuana, cash in Springfield drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police seized thousands of bags of heroin and 100 grams of cocaine, along with marijuana and cash during a drug bust Wednesday in Springfield, police say.

Detectives seized approximately 3,060 bags of heroin, 100 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 130 bags of marijuana, and $1,660 after an investigation into the illegal distribution of heroin out of 41 Genesee St., according to Springfield police.

During the operation, detectives saw a female, later identified as Sherley Pena, leave 41 Genesee St. Police say a traffic stop was conducted near Taylor and Spring streets, and detectives recovered 2,830 bags of heroin inside her car.

Members of the Strategic Impact Unit then executed a search warrant at 41 Genesee St. and Artem Vasilevich and Wanda Perez were inside the home and later arrested. Inside the home, Detectives recovered more than 200 bags of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, cash, and drug-packaging material, according to police.

Vasilevich, Pena, and Perez were charged with heroin trafficking (36-100 grams), cocaine trafficking (36-100 grams), distribution of a Class A drug, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute.

Christopher Boutin, 29, was charged with possession of a Class A drug.

