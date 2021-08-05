Police seized a vehicle weeks after a woman was caught on camera hanging out of its window while holding an AK-47 in San Francisco.

A passenger leaned out of the window of the Cadillac with the firearm in her hands in the area of Barneveld and McKinnon avenues on July 11, according to San Francisco police.

Members of the department’s traffic company investigated the case and seized the Cadillac on Wednesday.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

On 7/11/2021, During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47; see photo. SFPD Traffic Company personnel worked up a case, and seized this particular vehicle today. @SFPD @sfmta_muni @SFPDPerea pic.twitter.com/4disQpzziY — SFPDTrafficSafety (@SFTrafficSafety) August 5, 2021

