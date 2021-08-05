Police seized a vehicle weeks after a woman was caught on camera hanging out of its window while holding an AK-47 in San Francisco.
A passenger leaned out of the window of the Cadillac with the firearm in her hands in the area of Barneveld and McKinnon avenues on July 11, according to San Francisco police.
Members of the department’s traffic company investigated the case and seized the Cadillac on Wednesday.
Police have not said if any arrests have been made.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)