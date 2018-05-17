BOSTON (WHDH) - Two suspects are in custody after Boston police officers recovered a firearm, ammunition and drugs during a motor vehicle stop in Mattapan Wednesday night, police said.

An officer assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force conducted the stop about 8:11 p.m. as part of an investigation in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Culbert Street.

The driver of the car, 24-year-old Dakym Murray, 24 of Haverhill, was allegedly found with heroin, cocaine and eight live rounds of ammunition. The rear passenger, 24-year-old Jameel Sadler of Norwood, was found to be in possession of a Springfield Armory .45 Caliber firearm loaded with seven live rounds of ammunition and cocaine, police said.

Murray was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute Class A and Class B drugs. Sadler faces the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs.

Both suspects will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

