WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police sergeant disarmed an active shooting suspect in Worcester on Thursday morning, authorities said.
The sergeant responding to an active shooter incident in the area of Lovell and Beckett streets was able to take the suspect into custody, according to Worcester police.
There were no injuries reported and police say the threat to the public is over.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
No additional information was immediately available.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)