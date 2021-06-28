WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop police sergeant is being recognized as a hero for stopping a man who fatally shot two people in the city on Saturday afternoon.

The sergeant, whose name has not been released, responded to a reported car crash in the area of Shirley Street around 2:45 p.m., where he found retired state trooper David L. Green, 58, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper, 60, had been fatally shot, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The sergeant immediately jumped into action to protect the people in the area by pleading with the gunman, identified as Nathan Allen, 28, to put his gun down prior to shooting, Rollins said.

The sergeant rendered aid to Allen, who was later pronounced dead, Rollins added.

“This Police Sergeant, like Trooper Green and Staff Sergeant Cooper, is a hero,” Rollins said in a statement. “The Sergeant stopped a volatile and escalating situation, saving lives, and protecting the community he serves.”

Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty added that the sergeant is “extremely heroic.”

“He’s a great police officer, he’s a great sergeant, and he isolated a significant threat to this community, and ended that threat,” he continued.

People who live in the area say they are thankful for the sergeant’s quick response.

“That officer, I owe my life to because he saved us,” one person said.

The DA’s office is investigating the shootings of Green and Cooper as a hate crime.

