WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash on the Mass Pike eastbound in West Stockbridge is causing delays Thursday morning, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the scene at the 2 mile marker around 8:30 a.m. Police say preliminary reports indicate life-threatening injuries.

All eastbound lanes remain closed as of 9:30 a.m. for crash reconstruction and traffic is getting by only in the eastbound breakdown lane.

The Westbound side of the highway was briefly closed to accommodate ambulance crews, but has since reopened.

UPDATE—All eastbound travel lanes remain closed to accommodate crash reconstruction. Traffic getting by only in EB breakdown lane. Westbound side was briefly closed to accommodate ambulance crews. Westbound has re-opened. #MATraffic https://t.co/FrrBIkORjS — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 20, 2023

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)