AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and several ambulances responded to a bus crash in Amesbury Wednesday afternoon.

The crash between the bus and an SUV happened near the intersection of Haverhill and Claire roads. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured.

Photos show the damage done to both the front of the white SUV and the bus.

