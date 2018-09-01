Police: Several injured after van and box truck collide in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were injured when a box truck and van collided in East Bridgewater Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 311 Central St. found a full-sized van had crashed into the rear of a box truck that had been parked on the side of the road.

The 31-year-old man sitting in the passenger side of the van was rescued from the wreck with the help of hydraulic tools. He was transported to a Boston area hospital with what were considered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The three other passengers in the van were transported to area hospitals.

The driver of the van and the occupants of the box truck were not seriously hurt.

