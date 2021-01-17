Police: Several streets closed in downtown Boston as ‘precautionary measure’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several streets were closed in downtown Boston on Sunday as a “precautionary measure,” police said.

The streets include Beacon from Charles to Tremont, Bowdoin from Cambridge to Beacon and Somerset from Cambridge to Beacon, according to a post from the Boston Police Department’s Twitter page on Sunday morning.

Park Street is closed at Tremont Street as well, the tweet said.

The decision was made “for security reasons,” according to officials.

Officials said they will advise the public once they are reopened.

 

