Police: Sex assault suspect took underage girls to hotel, gave them alcohol and marijuana

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after police say brought two underage girls to a hotel in New Hampshire and provided them both with alcohol and marijuana before allegedly sexually assaulting one of them.

Officers responding to a hotel in Nashua for a well-being check just before 11 p.m. learned that Alwyn Camejo, 28, of Dracut, had given drinks and drugs to a pair of young girls, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Investigators later discovered that one of the girls had been sexually assaulted by Camejo, police said.

Camejo is charged with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, three additional counts of sexual assault, prohibited sales of alcohol, and possession of marijuana.

He has since been released on $25,000 bail. He is slated to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court South on April 25.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1665.

