BOSTON (WHDH) - A registered sex offender was arrested at the MBTA’s Hynes Station late Monday night after allegedly threatening a couple with a golf club after they refused his request for money, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, also had numerous warrants for his arrest to include failure to register as sex offender, drug violations, and receiving stolen property, according to transit police.

No additional information was immediately available.

5/22 1145PM #MBTA Hynes Sta. TPD offs arrest adult male for threatening a couple w/a golf club after they refused his request for money. The SP also had numerous warrants for his arrest to include Failure to Register as Level 3 Sex Off,drug violation& receiving stolen property. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 23, 2023

