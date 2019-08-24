Police: Sex offender wanted in connection with Back Bay break-in caught committing lewd act in Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - A wanted sex offender who police say followed a woman into a building in the Back bay earlier this month and committed a lewd act on camera was nabbed by Boston police officers Friday who were responding to a report of a man committing a lewd act in a bush in the Public Garden.

Officers responding to a radio call around 10:30 a.m. on Friday for open and gross lewdness between Arlington and Newbury Streets inside of the Public Garden say a white male was hiding in the bushes committing a lewd act.

On arrival, police arrested a 43-year-old Boston man for an active warrant for Unarmed Breaking and Entering, Open and Gross Lewdness, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Officers responded to a reported break-in at 415 Commonwealth Ave. on Aug. 5 and reviewed a surveillance camera recording that showed the suspect follow a woman inside as she entered the building and then try to gain access to the interior door before committing a lewd act while looking at the camera.

The woman said she noticed the man following her for about two blocks but thought he was long gone by the time she opened her front door to check her mail. But as she walked to the elevator, the camera captured the man follow her inside.

It was only the locked second door that kept him from gaining access to the inside of the building.

