Police: Sex offender who tried to climb into woman’s car claimed Google told him to do ‘anything he wanted’

(WHDH) — A registered sex offender who was recently arrested after trying to force his way into a woman’s car reportedly told police that Google had given him permission to do whatever he wanted without repercussions.

William Bastin, 38, of Apopka, Florida, approached a woman who was parked at a stoplight in Orange County and yelled, “I’m going to get into your car no matter what,” the victim told WFTV-9.

The woman was able to prevent Bastin from climbing into her vehicle. When he was later arrested, Bastin told police that Google told him “it was his day and he could have anything he wanted without paying,” according to a police report obtained news outlet.

Bastin was released on bond and arrested again for screaming at Walmart workers, the report indicated.

Records show Bastin was convicted of lewd or lascivious molestation on a person under the age of 16 in 2009.

