BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department’s recently announced Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit program led to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a pair of alleged rapes, officials said.

Irving Pierre, 40, of Roslindale, is slated to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on rape charges stemming from two incidents that date back to 2013 and 2007, according to police.

Officials say Pierre surrendered to police after warrants were issued for his arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)