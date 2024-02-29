BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is warning residents about recent break-ins and attempted break-ins in Brighton.

The department is urging all residents to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their property. Ensure that all doors and windows are securely locked at all times, and consider installing additional security measures such as motion-sensor lights, alarm systems, and cameras.

On Wednesday, the department shared images and video and a person of interest in two recent incidents, it is unknown if this same individual is involved in all incidents.

If you have any information, please contact District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

Community members willing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)