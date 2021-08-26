NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man is facing charges after police say he stole an Amazon van from a warehouse in Norwood and led police on a wild chase through several communities on Wednesday night.

Cameron Mignon, of Sharon, was arrested on charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and failure to stop for police, according to state police.

State troopers responding to the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Needham around 6:30 p.m. learned that Norwood police were in pursuit of a stolen Amazon delivery van and joined the chase

The chase then continued onto Route 9 westbound, where the van struck a Needham police cruiser and continued on. As the pursuit moved on to Glen Road in Wellesley, troopers struck one of the vehicle’s tires with a deflation device.

The van came to a stop on the dead-end road and multiple police cruisers from several local departments surrounded the stolen vehicle, neighborhood residents said. The man behind the wheel, later identified as Mignon, was then peacefully taken into custody shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Those who witnessed the chase say the Mignon was only going about 20 mph.

“At first I thought it was a memorial or something,” one neighbor said. “I thought something had happened because they had all the cars but then I guess it was a police chase.”

A warehouse worker who tried to prevent Mignon from stealing the van was struck and dragged as he fled. She was not hurt.

Mignon will likely face additional charges, state police noted. It’s not yet clear when he’ll be called to court.

