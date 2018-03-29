Police are investigating after an empty shell casing was found in the gymnasium of Raynham Middle School.

Officers responded to the school after receiving a report that a teacher found the single shell casing near the bleachers in the gym.

Officials said they did not find any other suspicious items while searching the gym, adding that the shell casing did not contain a live round.

Out of an abundance of caution, all after-school activities were canceled.

Police said that they will search the rest of the school with multiple K-9s Thursday night as the investigation continues.

“Whenever situations like this arise we treat them with the utmost seriousness,” Chief James Donovan said. “The school will be searched thoroughly and we ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Raynham Police at 508-824-2716 or contact school officials.”

