LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to UMass Lowell for reports of a man on South Campus carrying an object, suspected of being firearm on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

A campus-wide shelter in place was in order as officers attempted to locate the man. The shelter in place was lifted around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say there is no evidence of shots fired.

— UMass Lowell student speaks with Kimberly Bookman —

Massachusetts state police were aware of the situation and were investigating near the Riverview Suites on Middlesex Street.

— Hannah Cotter live from Lowell —

— Todd McGhee, law enforcement expert, calls into 7NEWS —

Lowell police are aware of a video posted on social media showing the man and investigated the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)