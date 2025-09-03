LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to UMass Lowell for reports of a man on South Campus carrying an object, suspected of being firearm on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

A campus-wide shelter in place was in order as officers attempted to locate the man. The shelter in place was lifted around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say there is no evidence of shots fired.

— UMass Lowell student speaks with Kimberly Bookman —

Massachusetts state police were aware of the situation and were investigating near the Riverview Suites on Middlesex Street.

— Hannah Cotter live from Lowell —

— Todd McGhee, law enforcement expert, calls into 7NEWS —

Lowell police are aware of a video posted on social media showing the man and investigated the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox