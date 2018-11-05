Police: Shirley man found with massive stockpile of weapons may have ties to Hell’s Angels

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - A Shirley man who was arrested last week after police found dozens of unlicensed firearms stockpiled in his home may have ties to the Hell’s Angels, according to court documents.

The new details were outlined in Ayer District Court, where 62-year-old Jeffrey Dusti faced a judge for a dangerousness hearing after he was arraigned last week on a number of weapons charges in connection with a Massachusetts State Police bust that yielded 47 illegal firearms, 44 homemade silencers and 35,000 rounds of ammunition.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said police seized a number of high-capacity weapons from Dusti’s Great Road home. Eleven of the found weapons were licensed to Dusti’s wife, who has not been charged but had her license to carry revoked, according to Ryan.

Dusti was also said to be in possession of a loaded revolver equipped with laser sighting and a sawed-off shotgun at the time of his arrest.

A police report said Dusti had ties to the Hell’s Angels, a group that law enforcement considers to be an organized crime syndicate.

Defense attorney Michael Gerace argued in court that Dusti and his wife are nothing more than avid gun collectors.

“Prosecutors want to get criminals in jail, fine. But they also have a mission to make sure justice is done. Just like the judge does,” he said. “Justice isn’t done when you put a good guy like that behind bars.”

Prosecutors argued there was no way to ensure the safety of the public if Dusti were to be released.

Dusti was ordered held without bail following a three-hour hearing.

The seized weapons are undergoing further testing to determine where they originated from.

Additional charges may be filed.

