BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police shot a dog in Dorchester after it started attacking people Monday night, sending at least two to the hospital.

Officers responding to a call from a woman who said her dog was biting people on Dakota Street around 8:30 p.m. shot the dog, according to Boston police.

At least two people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. The dog’s condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

