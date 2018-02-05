Police shoot, injure suspect driving stolen vehicle

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police have shot and injured a suspect who they say led officers on a car chase in Connecticut while driving a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say they received a report about the stolen vehicle Sunday. Police spotted the vehicle around 8:30 p.m. that day and followed it to a parking lot in Glastonbury.

Officials say multiple officers were injured when they confronted the suspect, and police opened fire as the suspect fled from the scene.

Responding officers chased the suspect and again opened fire, this time striking the person and ending the chase.

The suspect has been hospitalized, and his or her current condition is unknown.

Authorities say the injured officers were also hospitalized. It is unclear how they were injured.

Both state police and the state’s Attorney’s Office are investigating.

