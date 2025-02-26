LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Members of the New Hampshire Attorney’s General Office say a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after a shooting at a Londonderry, New Hampshire gym.

The New Hampshire Attorney’s General Office says the incident began when police were called to a Planet Fitness on Orchard View Drive in Londonderry for reports of a shot being fired. Officers responded and say no one was injured and the suspect had left the gym.

Officials say the suspect, an adult man, was found nearby and was pulled over on Winding Pond Road.

Officials say initial police dispatch notes say the man in the car was armed and confronted officers. During the encounter, several gunshots were fired and the man was struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We looked outside, and then a police officer was like, ‘get back inside, get back inside,'” said Jasmyn Johnson of CKO Kickboxing, next door to the Planet Fitness. “So it was a little bit, like, nerve-racking. Obviously they were in a rush, obviously they were trying to get somewhere, obviously something bad is happening. So we got back inside.”

At this time, officials say there is no threat to the public and there is no reported injuries to any individuals or police officers.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

