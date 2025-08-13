KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Keene, New Hampshire on Tuesday, the Attorney General’s Office announced.

Investigators say a man was shot following a prolonged interaction in the area of West and Ashuelot streets. His name has not been released.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The name of the officers involved are being withheld pending a formal interview.

The incident remains under investigation.

