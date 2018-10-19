Police shoot knife-wielding man who threatened officers in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating after police shot a knife-wielding man who threatened officers in Brockton on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to Court Street for a report of a man walking around with a knife around 12:30 p.m. opened fire on the suspect, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

The suspect, whose name has not been made public, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

No police officers were injured in the altercation.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several law enforcement officials scouring the scene for evidence.

Cruz’s office is assisting with an investigation, according to a spokesperson.

The street is roped off with crime scene tape and closed to traffic.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)