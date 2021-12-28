DENVER (AP) — A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area, police said Monday.

The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood police said. Officers had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, KDVR reported.

The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)