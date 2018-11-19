Police: Shooting in Jamaica Plain leaves 2 with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - A shooting in Jamaica Plain left two people with life-threatening injuries Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 60 Bickford St. for a report of a shooting about 5:45 p.m. found two gunshot victims inside the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments, according to the Boston Police Department.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Boston homicide detectives have been called to the scene and the area has been roped off with crime tape.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were available.

2 ambulances left bickford street in Jamaica Plain after reports of double shooting #7News pic.twitter.com/mkwdattCbw — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 19, 2018

