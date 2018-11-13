Police: Shooting near Boston MBTA station leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - A shooting near an MBTA station in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers are responding to the Jackson Square Station in the area of Centre Street and Columbus Avenue for reports of a shooting and car crash found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and one car that had rear-ended another vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition. Witnesses told 7News that the victim was a “young teenage girl.”

It’s not clear if the shooting and crash are connected but the man who was rear-ended said the other driver told him that he was trying to get away from a shooter.

“I tried to swerve out but I guess he still hit me,” David Nguyen said. “He was like ‘some guy is shooting me.’ He was asking if I was OK.”

A large area has been roped off with crime scene tape.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Traffic delays are expected through the evening commute.

Orange Line trains are running on a regular schedule despite the nearby police activity. Buses are said to be bypassing the busway.

No additional details were available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

