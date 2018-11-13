Police: Shooting near Boston MBTA station leaves teen girl with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - A shooting near an MBTA station in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood left a teenage girl with life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to the Jackson Square Station in the area of Centre Street and Columbus Avenue for reports of a shooting and car crash around 3 p.m. found one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and one car that had rear-ended another vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was taken to an area hospital. She is listed in critical condition but is expected to be OK, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

The man who was rear-ended said the other driver told him that he was trying to get away from the shooting.

“I tried to swerve out but I guess he still hit me,” David Nguyen said. “He was like ‘some guy is shooting.’ He was asking if I was OK.”

The driver that caused the crash has since been taken into custody for questioning. He is not under arrest.

A large area has been roped off with crime scene tape.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Traffic delays are expected through the evening commute.

Orange Line trains are running on a regular schedule despite the nearby police activity. Buses are said to be bypassing the busway.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

