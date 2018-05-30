Police search for shoplifter accused of shooting gas station clerk in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an alleged shoplifter accused of shooting a gas station clerk in the foot in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the Shell gas station on Cambridge Street just before 4 a.m. found a clerk who had been grazed in the foot by a bullet, according to Cambridge Police.

The clerk said they confronted two people for stealing a bottle of water and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

The vehicle took off in one direction and the shooter fled on foot, according to police. The driver was later stopped and taken into custody for questioning.

The firearm allegedly used in the shooting has since been recovered.

The shooter is described as a black man with long hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a blue shirt.

The clerk was brought to Cambridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He told 7News that he spent about an hour at the hospital but is OK.

Neighbors who heard the gunshot said they now fear for their safety.

“Kids play all the time here, in the backyard, they go outside,” one neighbor said. “It’s so scary for us, you know. We have three kids, so it’s scary.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

Cambridge police called to this Shell on Cambridge St. for a shooting. Neighbors say they heard gunshot around 4am. pic.twitter.com/2rCgQvYwpo — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) May 30, 2018

