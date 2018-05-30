Police: Shoplifter flees on foot after shooting gas station clerk in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An alleged shoplifter fled on foot after shooting a gas station clerk in Cambridge early Wednesday morning, Cambridge police said.

Officers responding to the Shell gas station on 1001 Cambridge St. just before 4 a.m. found a clerk that had been grazed in the foot by a bullet, according to police.

The clerk previously confronted two people, who allegedly stole a bottle of water, outside of the station. One of those people grabbed a bag from a nearby vehicle and pulled out a firearm, shooting the clerk, police said.

The vehicle took off in one direction and the shooter fled on foot, according to police.

The clerk was brought to Cambridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He told 7News that he spent about an hour at the hospital but is OK.

Neighbors who recalled hearing the gunshot fear for the safety of the area.

“Kids play all the time here, in the backyard, they go outside,” one neighbor said. “It’s so scary for us, you know. We have 3 kids, so it’s scary.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

