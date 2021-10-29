KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A shoplifting suspect nearly ran over a Kingston plainclothes officer while fleeing the scene of a Lowe’s home improvement store on Friday, according to Kingston police.

The plainclothes officer was at the Lowe’s home improvement store on William Gould Way when he allegedly spotted a robbery in progress.

The officer attempted to apprehend the suspect, who allegedly resisted arrest and fled the scene in a white SUV.

While fleeing the scene, the suspect allegedly crashed into an uninvolved vehicle before nearly hitting the officer.

The officer was not injured during the incident, according to Kingston police.

Kingston police say they believe they have probable cause to charge the suspect with felony charges of larceny and assault in connection with the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

