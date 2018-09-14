WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 76-year-old Walmart employee who tried stopping shoplifting suspects was dragged by the suspects’ car before getting rammed by a shopping cart Thursday evening, Wareham police said.

Officers responding to the Walmart found the elderly employee on the asphalt being tended to by bystanders around 6 p.m.

An investigation revealed that the victim tried stopping the shoplifting suspects as they tried to put stolen items from the store into a car that was waiting by a fire exit, according to police.

The employee confronted the three suspects before they pulled the car away, allegedly dragging the employee several feet until he fell to the ground.

The victim got up and tried to stop them again but a suspect rammed him with a shopping cart, knocking him to the ground for a second time, surveillance video obtained by police showed.

The suspects then fled the area before officers arrived; however, the victim was able to rip a windshield wiper from the car, which was collected for evidence, police said.

The victim was transported to Tobey Hospital where he was treated and released.

The suspect vehicle, a blue Honda with no license plates, was last seen traveling east on Cranberry Highway.

The Detective Division of the Wareham Police Department is actively investigating this case and asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved.

“Identifying and arresting these subjects is a top priority, because in addition to stealing from a business in Wareham, they injured, and very easily could have killed someone with their desperate and reckless actions to flee the area,” Acting Chief of Police John Walcek said. “I would ask everyone to view the photos of the suspects, the suspect vehicle and help us apprehend these criminals. I am confident with the public’s help that will happen.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Wareham police at 508-295-1212 or use Text-A-Tip by texting warehampd plus your tip to 274637.

