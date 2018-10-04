Police: ‘Shots fired’ at Simmons University was actually just balloons popping

BOSTON (WHDH) - The sound of balloons popping at Simmons University was mistaken for “shots fired” Thursday afternoon, prompting a massive emergency response and shelter-in-place orders, Boston police said.

Officers responding to the school’s science building shortly before 3 p.m. for a report of a student who heard sounds that resembled gunfire advised the university, along with many other area schools, to go into lockdown mode.

Simmons University sent out a text alert warning students of a possible active shooter and ordering them to stay in their dorms, stay away from windows and run if possible.

“I was in my psychiatric nursing class and all of sudden we saw something pop up on the screen. It said Simmons alert…seek shelter,” one student said. “We barricaded the door with chairs, we shut off the lights, shut off the projector and we all got into the front of the classroom and hid together.”

Emmanuel College and the Winsor School also issued a shelter-in-place order.

Boston police and heavily-armed SWAT teams could be seen sweeping the campus. No evidence of shots being fired was discovered, according to officials.

Simmons declared the emergency situation over around 3:20 p.m. and the lockdown was lifted.

The popping balloons were part of an organized activity on campus, according to police.

Many students, in tears, could be seen phoning and texting their parents.

Simmons said it has “returned to normal activities.”

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)