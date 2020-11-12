Police shut down highway to release buck stuck in Londonderry gas station

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police shut down a stretch of Route 102 in Londonderry on Thursday to release a buck stuck inside of a gas station, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an animal stuck inside of a Budget Gas station on Nashua Road during the morning hours found a buck had broken a small window of the station to gain entry, police said.

The buck was stuck in the garage and was freed once a stretch of Route 102 was shut down, police said.

Once the bay door was opened, the buck was able to escape without incident.

