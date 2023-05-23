DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Dorchester, closing down parts of a roadway as they collect evidence.

According to Massachusetts State Police, both troopers and Boston Police Department units were called to Gallivan Boulevard Tuesday afternoon for a “shots fired call.”

Flying overhead around 12:40 p.m., SKY7-HD spotted a large scene established by authorities, with multiple evidence markers placed in the middle of the street.

Officials said the the boulevard was shut down at multiple locations, including intersections with Dorchester Avenue and Washington Street to “facilitate the ongoing search for the suspect,” according to the MSP Twitter account.

