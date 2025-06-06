TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police shut down a section of Route 3 in Tyngsboro Friday afternoon due to a crash on the highway.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid Route 3 as local authorities and the Massachusetts State Police investigate, according to a statement from the Tyngsboro Police Department.

No information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

