PRINCETON, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead.

Police say 59-year-old Peter Leighton, of Princeton, was traveling southbound on Main Street at about 5:40 a.m. when his truck veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

State police responded to the scene along with rescue workers from Princeton, Indian Township and Baileyville.

Leighton was later pronounced dead. Police said it appears he suffered a medical event while he was driving.

