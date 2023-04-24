HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Hampstead, New Hampshire police say they recovered skeletal remains in a dense area of a swamp on Sunday and believe that they belong to a man who has been missing for over nine months.

Multiple agencies had been searching for 79-year-old John Matson when a drone picked up what looked like skeletal remains and clothing, police say.

Officers waded through thick brush and chest-deep water to reach the remains and say it took three hours to remove them.

Police say there is “a very high probability” that the remains are Matson, who was last seen leaving his Hampstead home in July.

Police say they hope a positive ID will bring Matson’s family some closure.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)