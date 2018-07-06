Police slam Chicopee bar patron accused of calling in active shooter report after being refused a drink

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Chicopee are slamming a bar patron’s “criminal stunt” after a false report of an active shooter Thursday triggered a massive police response.

Every available police cruiser in the city was dispatched to the Rumble Seat Bar about 11:56 p.m. after officials received a 911 call reporting that there was an active shooter inside and that one person had already been shot, according to a release issued Friday morning. Ambulances were also called in and asked to stage nearby.

When arriving officers found the Springfield Street bar open and operating as normal, they spoke to the bartender, who said they had just refused to serve a man in a white T-shirt who was still across the street and talking on his cellphone.

While speaking with the man, later identified as Joshua Santiago, 29, of Chicopee, police say he claimed that his phone was dead and that his friend had been using his phone.

He was arrested after the department’s 911 information revealed he had in fact called in the false report.

Santiago is facing charges of disorderly conduct, filing a false report, and misleading a police officer.

“This stunt, all because he was not served alcohol, endangered many lives,” a police spokesman said in a statement. “From the patrons in the bar, to all responding officers and medical personnel. It also focused all of our police and ambulance resources in one spot. So, please, if a bar refuses to serve you, move on to somewhere else. Don’t pull a criminal stunt such as this, endangering everyone else.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)