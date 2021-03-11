Police: Snowmobiler dies after hitting tree on trail

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (AP) — A snowmobiler has died after hitting a tree near a trail in the town of Mount Holly, Vermont State Police say.

Police did not release the name or gender of the victim, who died about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on a trail near Government Road.

The snowmobiler was traveling at approximately 20 miles an hour, went off the trail and hit their head on a tree. That person, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

